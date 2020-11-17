BBC One to air three Vicar of Dibley specials this Christmas

The Vicar of Dibley is returning to BBC One for three ten-minute specials.

Airing as part of the Beeb’s festive schedule, the lockdown-inspired mini episodes will see Dawn French back in her iconic role as vicar Geraldine Grainger.

“Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Xmas. I couldn’t be happier. Bless you.” – Dawn French

During lockdown, post lockdown and pre-another-lockdown, Geraldine has been writing and delivering monthly sermons to her parishioners via Zoom… when she can make it work. These new thoughts on life (and chocolate) will air after repeat showings of classic episodes of the multi-award winning The Vicar Of Dibley, this Christmas on BBC One.

Geraldine will be helped by Hugo Horton (James Fleet) as well some of the local primary school children as the Vicar discusses all the important topics, including how it’s never a good idea to let Owen Newitt cut your hair, or make home-made wine.

The dearly departed Alice Tinker is also still an important presence in the village, with some residents still looking for lost buttons and the arrival of decimalisation.

“Like every village in the country, there’s been a lot happening in Dibley this year – and Dawn has got a lot to say about it.” – Richard Curtis, Writer

After all three mini episodes have aired, the Beeb will air a 30-minute compilation of them at a later date. If you would like to refamiliarize yourself with The Vicar of Dibley – or if you are new to the show – series 1-3 and Christmas specials can be found on BBC iPlayer.

The show first aired in 1994, and has run for three series as well as Christmas Specials in 1996, 1997, 2004 and 2006. A number of famous faces have popped up down the years including Sean Bean, Darcey Bussell, Johnny Depp, Kylie Minogue, Terry Wogan and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown is made by Tiger Aspect Productions Limited and is written by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer.