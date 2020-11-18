Five celebrities enter the world of stand-up comedy for Stand up to Cancer

Five celebrities are to try their hand at stand up for comedy in a new Channel 4 series.

Raising money for Stand up to Cancer, the celebrities will take to the stage in new two-part series Stand Up and Deliver.

Broadcaster and Reverend Richard Coles, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, former Conservative Party co-Chairwoman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn will each be paired up with an established comic who’ll mentor and train them in their attempt to master the art of stand-up comedy.

“This joyous Fact Ent series is both a masterclass in comedy, and a dramatic test of character. A Reverend, an actress, a politician, a reality star, and a musical legend already sounds like the start of a joke and watching them learn the craft of stand-up from five of the best in the business is brilliantly entertaining.” – Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4

David Baddiel will coach Reverend Richard Coles, Jason Manford will be tasked with shepherding Shaun Ryder, Nick Helm will guide Baroness Warsi, Judi Love will be in charge of Curtis Pritchard and Zoe Lyons will lend a helping hand to Katie McGlynn. Can the celebrities get up to scratch in a fraction of the time it takes professional comedians to perfect their art?

The five famous faces will be tasked with perfecting their routine alongside their celebrity mentor before performing in a special stand-up performance.

But who’ll have the last laugh and get top-billing as Stand Up and Deliver Champion?

“Lime Pictures are excited to kick off 2021 with some unexpected one liners and a lot of laughs, with this fantastic Fact Ent series for Channel 4 and Stand Up To Cancer. Stand Up and Deliver has been an unforgettable format to make. With some of the UK’s biggest comedy names leading the way, it’s full of surprises, shocks and sheer fear as, for one night only, five brave celebrities battle it out for the biggest laughs.” – Sarah Tyekiff, Head of Unscripted at Lime Pictures

Stand Up and Deliver will be produced by Lime Pictures to air on Channel 4 as part of SU2C 2021.