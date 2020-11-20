Together channel ‘inspiring positive social change’

During the second quarter of the year, Together TV has grown its TV audience to over 4m viewers per month (source: Digital-I, BARB data) showing an increased demand for inspiring, entertaining and engaging content in these difficult and uncertain times.

Together TV has recently appointed Entrepreneur Amooti Binaisa to its Board of Trustees alongside Paul Amadi, Chief Supporter Officer at the British Red Cross and Satmohan Panesar, Factual Entertainment Commissioner at ITV.

“Alex Kann, our CEO, and all the Together TV team have worked wonders over the last 2 years, and particularly during the 6 months of the pandemic, to deliver social impact in homes and communities across the UK, alongside financial sustainability for this unique charitable platform. Thank you to all involved, including our media partners and charitable donors, and a big welcome to our 3 new trustees.” – Caroline Diehl, Chair and Founder of Together TV

In March 2020, at the start of the UK lockdown, Together TV launched the “You are Not Alone” campaign to support self-isolating people across the UK. The TV channel launched a Help Line to support people by connecting them to their nearest Mutual Aid group. As a result, Together TV has actively helped thousands of vulnerable people with hundreds phoning in and over 20,000 people checking its online resources.

Together TV has been helping viewers develop their interests in meaningful activities and social change through its programmes that show real-life examples, activities and issues that prompt participation in campaigns and social causes.

“The pandemic has shown how television still brings the nation together in times of crisis. It is where the public turns to get trusted information, find out what is happening and be entertained when we all need to be uplifted. Together TV is an exemplar of how TV content can motivate people to do good in their lives and for others. I’m delighted to have joined the board and to be advising the team.” – Satmohan Panesar

The pandemic has harmed the mental health of millions across the UK (source: British Red Cross, Nuffield). With timely content that encourages people to get involved in topics and campaigns that offer relevant, practical and achievable things to do, the channel promotes healthier lifestyles, improved mental wellbeing and increased social connections.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have joined Together TV as an elected Member trustee. Everyone has a story, and it is via the lens of our unique stories and seeing how they intertwine to create the complex, yet beautiful tapestries that make our communities, that society is enriched. There is an African saying “if you think you are too small to make a difference, you have not spent a night with a mosquito”. I believe now more than ever Together TV has an important role to play in broadcasting, and it is an honour to be elected as part of the team.” – Amooti Binaisa

Together TV is on Freeview 87, Sky 170, Virgin 269 and Freesat 164, along with being on-demand on My5 and social videos on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and DailyMotion.