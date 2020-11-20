Blithe Spirit for January release

Blithe Spirit in cinemas and on Sky Cinema from 15 January.

Sky today announced they have obtained Blithe Spirit from StudioCanal The film will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on 15 January across the UK and Ireland.

“2021 is going to be a big year for original film at Sky and what better way to kick it off than with Blithe Spirit? Based on the Noël Coward production, this sparkling comedy is full of fun, frolics and an all-star cast. A great way to banish the January blues!” – Sarah Wright, Director of Sky Cinema and Acquisitions at Sky UK & Ireland

Blithe Spirit, based on the play by Noël Coward, stars Judi Dench alongside Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, and Isla Fisher.

Blithe Spirit is a riotous reimagining of Noël Coward’s classic comedy, about love that just won’t die… Best-selling crime novelist Charles (Dan Stevens) is struggling with catastrophic writer’s block and a stressful deadline for his first screenplay.

His picture-perfect second wife Ruth (Isla Fisher) is doing her best to keep him focussed in the hope of fulfilling her dream of heading to Hollywood. Charles’ desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati (Judi Dench), a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in their home.

They all get more than they bargained for when Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira (Leslie Mann) who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him which leads to an increasingly comical and deadly love triangle.

Directed by Edward Hall the screenplay has been adapted by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth.

Sky have also revealed that Raised by Wolves, an epic sci-fi series from master storyteller and filmmaker, Sir Ridley Scott, will air from Saturday 5 December. The ten-episode series is to air on Sky Atlantic.