Movie Moments presents Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

As England copes with its second national lockdown, ourscreen’s Virtual Cinema is partnering with M&M’s to keep the social side of cinema alive with M&M’s Movie Moments, offering 5,000 fans the chance to see films ‘together’.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to strengthen M&M’s association with streaming and adapt our strategy to be relevant during lockdown when new behaviours are emerging and industry rules are being rewritten. We worked with ourscreen to offer unique value to M&M’s customers whilst they are unable to meet up in person and go to the cinema together.” – M&M’s Senior Brand Manager Ryan Pardo-Roques

Since 2014, ourscreen has given fans the opportunity to create and attend crowdsourced screenings in over 150 venues. Refusing to be deterred by closed screens and social distancing, Virtual Cinema allows fans to virtually enjoy the social experience together, in real time, from the comfort of home.

Now the platform is partnering with their first lead brand partner, M&M’s, for M&M’s Movie Moments, bringing a special presentation of two films to the unique platform with 5,000 tickets up for grabs courtesy of M&M’s, redeemable at virtual.ourscreen.com with the code MIKE-HOTEL-FOXTROT.

“We believe any moment can be brightened up with humour and we hope this campaign will create moments of shared joy which customers can experience together in the virtual world and also enjoy some M&M’s while they watch.” – M&M’s Senior Brand Manager Ryan Pardo-Roques

On November 27th, Edith Bowman will host a live viewing party of the STUDIOCANAL, BBC FILMS, BABY COW and BFI backed British comedy Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, starring Steve Coogan, inviting film fans across the country to come together to watch the movie and get access to exclusive conversation and content.