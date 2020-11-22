Caroline Quentin Cha Cha’s out of Strictly

Caroline Quentin is the fourth celebrity to depart the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

“Oh my gosh, what a woman, thank you, thank you again, thank you, thank you, thank you. I don’t know what to say, because it was a beautiful one, I had a beautiful journey with you, thank you my darling, thank you.” – professional partner Johannes Radebe



The quest for the Glitterball trophy continued as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the fifth live Strictly Come Dancing show. Eight celebrity couples were in the race to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020.

The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off. This weekend, Caroline Quentin became the fourth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as she faced Maisie Smith in the dreaded dance off.

Both couples performed their routines again; Caroline Quentin and her partner Johannes Radebe performed their Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass and Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Márquez performed their Salsa to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Last week Max George left the BBC ballroom.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts with Craig Revel Horwood choosing to save Maisie and Gorka, Anton Du Beke chose to save Maisie and Gorka and Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have also chosen to save Maisie and Gorka.

“I absolutely love both couples, but for me one couple was outstanding and danced as though their lives depended on it and that couple I would like to save, Maisie and Gorka.” – Craig

“Well I thought both couples danced beautifully. I think they are beautiful couples danced fabulous routines. One couple was a bit cleaner than the other couple, there was a couple of mistakes in there. So the couple I would like to save are Maisie and Gorka.” – Anton

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by Billy Ocean.

The remaining couples will take to the dance floor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 28th November at 7.15pm with the results show on Sunday 29th November at 7.25pm on BBC One.

When asked by Tess if she has fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a dancer on the show Caroline said, “Yeah in a way slightly more than that because I have had the honour and privilege of working with some of the greatest dancers this country has ever known I mean I really believe it, I think they are absolutely fantastic. But of course my greatest gift coming on this show is this man.”

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe will be joining Zoe Ball for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 23rd November at 6.30pm on BBC Two.