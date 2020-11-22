Kenneth Williams gets the Channel 5 treatment

Channel 5 take a look at actor, raconteur and all round entertainer Kenneth Williams this evening.

Kenneth Williams: In His Own Words is the latest in the series – next week its Dick Emery and last week it was the turn of Frankie Howerd – looking at the on-screen moments and off screen life of a comedy legend.

Kenneth Williams’ comedy career highlights are celebrated in a documentary narrated by Kenneth’s friend and fellow wordsmith Gyles Brandreth.

Kenneth Williams and Louise (Lou) Williams (his mother)

Showcasing Kenneth’s very best bits and greatest hits, it is a journey through the life of a veritable British comedy genius – stopping at all of the comedy milestones of his career. The documentary features exclusive access to Kenneth’s never-before-seen photograph albums and exclusive correspondence from the star and his family.

Kenneth was a hit on the big screen in the Carry On movies and on television hosting shows such as International Cabaret for the BBC. He also had success on stage in straight and comedy roles.

Kenneth Williams: In His Own Words, 8.10pm, Channel 5