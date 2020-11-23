ITV confirms line up for Gary Barlow’s Night At The Museum

ITV has announced the guests who will join Gary Barlow for his night at the museum.

The upcoming programme will see the Take That hitmaker perform both new music, from his new album ‘Music Played By Humans’, and some of his greatest hits accompanied by an orchestra in the splendid setting of London’s iconic Natural History Museum.

“I am so excited to host this music special. During a tumultuous time for the whole country, it feels amazing to be able to put on a proper night of entertainment at one of the most exciting locations in London and featuring some amazing guests and musicians.” – Gary Barlow

Michael Bublé will be making an appearance alongside Barlow, while the broadcaster – announcing the show last week – also noted that other personalities would be getting involved.

The full line up has been released today and additionally includes Jack Whitehall, Jason Donovan, Ronan Keating, Alesha Dixon, Alfie Boe, Beverly Knight and Sebastian Yatra.

“It’s going to be a very special evening and even though we are staying inside at the moment, let’s get our glad rags on and make believe we’re heading out for the night.” – Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow’s Night At The Museum is an ITV Studios production for ITV.