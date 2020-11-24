Yoshiki: Under the Sky brings music and more to YouTube Originals

YouTube Originals has given their first glimpse of forthcoming music performance and documentary feature, Yoshiki: Under the Sky.

Airing in full next month the global live stream music documentary will feature performances from Marilyn Manson, The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Nicole Scherzinger, Sugizo, Hyde, Jane Zhang, Lindsey Stirling, SixTONES, Scorpions, Sarah Brightman, and more.

Presented by the acclaimed composer, drummer, and pianist, Yoshiki, the live show will premiere on Wednesday, December 23rd starting 3am PST.

The YouTube Originals partnership with Yoshiki joins a robust slate of music and personality-focused original series and specials featuring Ariana Grande, BTS, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Will Smith to name only a few.

As a solo artist and leader of the stadium-packing rock group X Japan, Yoshiki has sold 50 million albums and singles worldwide. He has headlined the world’s most prestigious venues, such as Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, and Wembley Arena; and has sold out the Tokyo Dome a record-setting 18 times.

He also composed the theme for the Golden Globe Awards, a classical concerto for the Emperor of Japan, and the Hello Kitty theme song, as well as the theme for the hit animation series, Attack on Titan.

“I’m so honored to be collaborating with Marilyn Manson, The Chainsmokers, St. Vincent, Nicole Scherzinger, Sugizo, Hyde, Jane Zhang, Lindsey Stirling, SixTONES, Scorpions, Sarah Brightman and artists soon to be announced. I can’t thank them enough for sharing their talent and creativity for this special event.” – Yoshiki

The live stream takes will be available on YouTube on December 23rd 2020.