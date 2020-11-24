King Gary returns to BBC One this Christmas

Gary King and his (not always so) merry band of neighbours are back just in time for the festivities, as King Gary returns to BBC One for a Christmas special.

Gary King is setting out to ensure the annual Butterchurn Crescent Christmas Lights Display is bigger and brighter than ever, lighting up the neighbourhood after a tough year, the Beeb note of the storyline.

Gary’s neighbours are less enthused by the thought of an extravagant display as they tighten their belts, keep the ‘leccy bills lean and turn to Secret Santa. Could a last-minute million-pound contract help Gary fund the Crescent’s illuminations and save Christmas?!

Meanwhile, Terri struggles to get into the festive spirit when she discovers Teddy has fallen out of love with Christmas and is refusing to sing at his choir concert, whilst Big Gary and Denise host the festive house guests from hell.

Created by the BAFTA-winning creative team behind Murder in Successville, King Gary is produced by Shiny Button Productions, part of Banijay, and written by Tom Davis and James De Frond, with Davis starring as the lead and De Frond directing.

“We are honoured to have been asked to bring the Kings to BBC One this festive season, and after what has been a tough year hopefully we can bring a little joy and laughter with this special episode,” noted Davis and DeFrond

The festive special will also see the return of Romesh Ranganathan, Laura Checkley, Simon Day, Camille Coduri and Riley Burgin.