Jo Brand to guide viewers through ‘How to stay sane’ across the winter

How to Stay Sane in a Mad World will air on Channel 4.



“I did suggest we stop after A is for Alcohol and C is for Cake but I’m assured there are 23 more suggestions to follow so stay tuned.” – Jo Brand



Brand will take an alphabetic romp through the most creative and Covid-friendly ways to help viewers stay sane over the months ahead via Jo Brand’s How to Stay Sane in a Mad World, a one-off to air in an hour-long slot on Channel 4.

Along with a host of famous faces and brimming with expert advice to keep Brits fighting fit and mentally strong Jo will have tips, quips and tonnes of takeout to hopefully make surviving a pandemic that little bit easier.

Let’s face it banana bread was so last March and we’re all slightly puzzled at the number of jigsaws we’ve managed to complete over the last eight months. The nights have drawn in and we need new ways to lift our spirits and keep us going through the low-key winter that’s set to come.

So from health to horticulture, QR codes to UV rays, and hibernation to isolation this is the A-Z guide that you never knew you needed.

“With coronavirus restrictions set to impact our lives for months to come – this guide will be the perfect companion to help us get through the gloomy winter months”– Louisa Compton, Head of News, Current Affairs and Sport

Channel 4 will announce the air date ‘soon’ the broadcaster notes.