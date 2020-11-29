Clara Amfo is fifth out of Stictly 2020

Clara Amfo is the fifth celebrity to depart the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

“I’ve had the best time ever, the best time ever and got a new friend for life. I’ve loved it, its one of the best things I’ve ever ever done, its been a dream come true.” – Clara Amfo

The quest for the Glitterball trophy continued as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the sixth live Strictly Come Dancing show. Seven celebrity couples were in the race to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020.

The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance-off.

This weekend, Clara Amfo became the fifth contestant to leave Strictly as she faced Jamie Laing in the dreaded dance-off. Both couples performed their routines again; Clara Amfo and her partner Aljaz Škorjanec performed their Jive to River Deep – Mountain High by Tina Turner and Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer performed their Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Last week Caroline Quentin Cha Cha’d out of Strictly

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts: Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Clara and Aljaz, Motsi Mabuse chose to save Jamie and Karen and Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and chose to save Jamie and Karen.

“Well this is a very difficult series, I mean every couple is outstanding and I felt on this occasion that both couples totally lifted their game, but there was one couple they just convinced me. They had conviction from step to step, they believed in their performance and therefore I’m going to save Jamie and Karen” – Shirley Ballas



Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by Gary Barlow. The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 5th December at 7.25pm with the results show on Sunday 6th December at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Clara and Aljaz will be guests on tomorrow night’s Strictly: It Takes Two on BBC Two at 6.30pm