Ruthie Henshall second out of the I’m a Celeb castle

The second ITV star name has departed the castle.

The 2020 series continues with the gathered celebs residing at Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside.

On Friday Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold MBE was the first to leave the castle camp, with the aftermath of her departure shown this evening.“Gutted, she’s been awesome in camp, she’s been fantastic.” Vernon Kay noted with Beverly Callard adding, “Hollie is the most lovely girl, if she was my daughter I’d be so proud of her.”



Tonight the next name to leave I’m A Celebrity was announced as west end star Ruthie Henshall who was in the bottom two along with, surprisingly, Corrie regular Beverly Callard.

The remaining celebrities are TV presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster and journalist Victoria Derbyshire, former EastEnders regular Shane Richie, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Coronation Street mainstay Beverley Callard, former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE, soap star Jessica Plummer, and classical singer Russell Watson.

