Telly Today: Kirstie Allsopp, shook Cheshire housewives and a zero-gravity adventure

Televisual highlights for Monday, November 30.

Christmas made by hand

Christmas is coming and Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas is the perfect pick-me-up we need right now, with some magical makes to make it an extra special festive season.

From hard-fought competitions and decorations to gifts, food and drink, Kirstie Allsopp and her crafters are here to inspire every one of us and bring joy to all, as four talented makers bring their crafting A game in pursuit of one of Kirstie’s coveted trophies.

Viewers can learn crafting tricks, tips and hacks at the feet of Channel 4’s esteemed judges, and revisit some old Christmas craft favourites, and Kirstie and her good friend Phil Spencer try their hands at a spot of festive making.

In this episode, the magical Christmas HQ is festooned with festive crafters each competing in Kirstie’s best-decorated tree competition. Four talented makers race against the clock to dress their trees with handmade decorations, but only one can be crowned the winner. Leftover fabric is turned into something festive and Phil Spencer pops by to cook up a Christmas chutney that he hopes will be as good as his mum’s.

Kirstie’s Homemade Christmas, Channel 4 at 5pm

Tackling the racists



Eighteen months in the making, former professional footballer Anton Ferdinand goes on a deeply personal journey to explore the issue of racial abuse in the game.

With a rise in reported incidents of racial abuse in football*, Anton talks for the first time about his own highly-publicised 2011 incident with the former England captain John Terry. Anton wants to understand his own story and explore what needs to be done to address the problem of racism in the game today.

Anton confronts how the ripple effects of the incident, and the online abuse he has experienced since not only affected his own mental health and career but also the lives of his loved ones.

Determined to turn his experiences into positive action, Anton uncovers where he believes players are still being failed by the system, and how football urgently needs to change.#

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me, BBC One at 9pm

No time for housework

Dawn Ward, Ester Dohnalová, Hanna Kinsella, Lauren Simon, Nicole Sealey, Rachel Lugo, Seema Malhotra and Tanya Bardsley and latest housewife, Lystra Adams are back in the eighth episode of this current series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Tonight following the revelations at the dinner party, Rachel, Seema and Lauren turn detective to discover if Lystra could have sent the explosive messages that shook the Housewives or whether they were faked.

Tanya heads back into isolation, Rachel goes steady and Nicole becomes frustrated with her place in the group.

Meanwhile, as Hanna & Martin reach the 20th week of their pregnancy, everyone is excited to find out whether they are expecting a girl or a boy.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire, ITVBe at 9pm

Zero-gravity brings adventure

After being terminated from Chastain, Conrad has difficulty figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure in the third episode of the eleventh series of The Resident.

In this episode entitled Free Fall, we see in his first move as the new Chief of Surgery, Cain puts the doctors on a commission-based pay system, which causes Devon’s new intern to agree to a procedure before weighing the risks.

Meanwhile, Mina struggles with taking care of Adaku’s baby and Bell’s supplement company get its big break.

The Resident, Sky Witness at 9pm