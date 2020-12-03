Telly Today: Crystal Maze, Alistair Sim and a DIY job in Weston-super-Mare

Thursday, December 3 highlights include a celebrity-filled Crystal Maze and a look at the life of Alistair Sim.

A worthwhile DIY fix up

Cat and Chris Sweet have three lovely kids – but life is far from easy. The youngest, six-year-old Harry has suffered from Ehlers Danlos syndrome since birth, which causes him so much pain in his joints that he struggles to sleep.

In 2017, Cat and Chris got the news they had been dreading: genetic testing found that their other children Louisa, 14, and Max, 11, had Friedreich’s Ataxia, a rare and neurodegenerative condition.

These life-limiting illnesses are affecting their children’s lives. The boys use wheelchairs and all three have to crawl up the stairs on their hands and knees. The family home is no longer safe for them and is making life a struggle.

But Cat and Chris refuse to be beaten and work tirelessly to help their beloved children. Now they have asked Nick Knowles and his team to help turn their Weston-super-Mare home into a place where their children can continue to live safely, despite their illnesses.

In true DIY SOS style, hundreds of volunteers turned out to help.

DIY SOS, BBC One at 8pm

To the dome

Okay, so its never going to be as good as the Richard O’Brien years, but Richard Ayoade does a decent job of keeping the world of the Crystal Maze running smoothly.

And tonight Ayode returns to guide more celebrity adventurers on an epic quest through the four fantastical zones of The Crystal Maze – Aztec, Industrial, Futuristic and Eastern – in a brand new series.

Within the zones, the teams face a host of Skill, Physical, Mystery and Mental challenges in a bid to win precious crystals, which they will exchange for time in the legendary Crystal Dome.

This time, TV presenter Laura Whitmore captains her team – comedian Chris Ramsey, dancers Perri Kiely and Jordan Banjo, and former rugby player Gareth Thomas – through the maze. The celebrities risk everything, even breaking several course records along the way. But will their efforts pay off in the Dome, where the tokens never lie?

The Crystal Maze, Channel 4 at 10pm

Simmering laughs

Perhaps best known for his portrayal of the title character in Scrooge (A Christmas Carol) – a role many consider being the definitive screen performance of the Dickens character – Alistair Sim was one of the top British stars of the 1950s.

While he began his career on stage, the peak of his onscreen career was littered with memorable comical roles in films such as The Happiest Days of Your Life, Laughter in Paradise, Alfred Hitchcock’s Stage Fright and the farcical The Belles of St Trinian’s.

While he was also known for more serious roles and would eventually return to the stage for Shakespearean roles, Barry Cryer examines Sim’s work as a comic actor and why he should be remembered as a comedy legend.

Comedy Legends: Alistair Sim, Sky Arts at 9pm