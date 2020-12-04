Telly Today: from Tanzania via France to Australia

Telly Today takes us to France, Tanzania and Australia for Friday, December 4th.

An animal oasis In this first episode, the waterhole is built in the middle of an open patch of savannah, to enable wildlife to approach it from all directions. The team excavate 100 tonnes of soil and lay 8 kilometres of fibre optic cable and piping. Sixty thousand litres of sustainable groundwater are pumped in – filling two pools, giving more water edges for thirsty animals to access. At the beginning of the Tanzania dry season, the new waterhole is open for business, and the cameras are rolling. As demand for freshwater builds, the team want to find out which animals will come, if they share, and how many species use this precious new water source. Within the first hour, warthogs and elephants discover this new oasis, and soon a cast of wild animal characters keep coming back. With each day the landscape becomes drier, and soon tensions are rising between the two biggest drinkers – elephants and cape buffalo. Is there enough room at the waterhole for these two African giants? When a Leopard and lion close in the waterhole is fast becoming a dangerous place to be, and the wild community of regular drinkers must risk life and death with each visit. Waterhole, BBC Two at 9pm

Take a dive

Griff Rhys Jones takes his first tandem parachute jump from 12,000 feet, to view an internationally renowned Australian landmark: Uluru.

At 382 metres high, Uluru is taller than the Eiffel Tower. Watching the sunset on the monolith, Griff begins to understand why people talk of its lure. But he can’t stay long, Griff’s got a train to catch from Alice Springs.

Back on the Ghan, Griff heads further south through the centre of Australia. The train stops at a siding in the middle of the outback near the opal mining town of Coober Pedy, where he fossicks through mullock with a local ‘noodler’.

Spending three days and two nights on the Ghan, Griff travels 1,535 kilometres south to Adelaide to experience just how extraordinary Australia is, meeting Barossa bakers, a snake catcher, and ending aboard the oldest passenger train in the country.

Griff’s Great Australian Adventure, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm