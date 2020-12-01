Julie Walters brings the best of Britain to ITV

Best on the Box highlight for Tuesday, December 1st sees the Julie Walters narrated ten-part series begin this evening on ITV.

For The Love of Britain is a new series in which Julie Walters invites viewers to take a great escape into the British great outdoors.

Britain – the majestic isle we call home – is made up of some gloriously varied landscapes. Sitting within those landscapes are the cherished places we never tire of and plenty of hidden gems many of us are yet to discover. For The Love of Britain provides a guide to both, taking us on a journey through all that’s truly great about our country.

With the help of some familiar faces, including Julia Bradbury, Robson Green, Liz Bonnin, Ade Edmondson, Katherine Kelly, Ore Oduba, Sheila Hancock, Gino D’Acampo and Ben Fogle, the series explores the length and breadth of the nation, with each episode focussing on a different part of the UK.

Julie has also presented Coastal Railways for Channel 4

From the great lakes to our peaks and our sweeping coastline, viewers will be guided through our green and pleasant island home… from those who both live in it and love it.

In this opening episode, ITV visits Cornwall and Devon, two counties attracting millions of hikers, holidaymakers and surfers every year.

Julia Bradbury heads off on one of the nation’s best-loved walking trails, the rugged South West Coastal Path. Robson Green takes to the skies for a bird’s eye view of Cornwall’s St Agnes heritage coast. On the historic St Michael’s Mount, Ben Fogle experiences gardening at a whole new level, and Liz Bonnin gets up close to some amazing wildlife in the waters off Devon’s Lundy Island.

For the Love of Britain, ITV, STV and UTV at 7.30pm