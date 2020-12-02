Paul O’Grady heads to Canterbury for a tale or two

Paul O’Grady has swapped the dogs for a Canterbury tale.

This episode of Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape sees the show head to gorgeous Kent, with its stunning coastline and countryside.

Kent has been Paul O’Grady’s adopted county for over twenty years. And like many of us this year, staying closer to home has given Paul the chance to rediscover just how beautiful and full of wonder Britain really is. Heading off from his farm in Kent, Paul will escape to all corners of the county he loves to in search of thrills, spills and adventure on his very own doorstep.

This episode sees Paul visit places long on his Kent bucket list – iconic spots on his doorstep but where he’s amazingly never set foot before. He starts by heading off on a modern-day pilgrimage to the beautiful city of Canterbury.

After failing to impress his pigs with a reading from ‘Canterbury Tales’, Paul follows the footsteps of Chaucer’s pilgrims by visiting the world-famous cathedral. He’s not here as a tourist though, instead, he’s put to work helping out with roof renovations. But his excitement at this exclusive invite as an honorary builder takes a hit when he learns the lift is out of action…. However despite a climb of over 230 ft, Paul’s not one to miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to leave his mark on this historic building.

Back on the ground, Paul heads to the village of Pett Bottom just outside Canterbury, which has a literary tale of its own. Here he pops in for a drink at the idyllic ‘Duck Inn’, the favourite watering hole of James Bond author Ian Fleming. He meets 007 expert Graham Rye who tells Paul about Fleming’s love for Kent and how the county featured in many of Bond’s most iconic adventures, including Moonraker, Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice.

The next leg of Paul’s bucket list takes him to Tenterden, home to the historic Kent and East Sussex train line, a beautiful heritage railway that runs through 10 miles of stunning countryside.

No bucket list of Paul’s is complete without him meeting some extraordinary animals, so his final stop is the Big Cat Sanctuary, a conservation centre home to 46 of the world’s most endangered felines, including panthers, jaguars and pumas.

Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, ITV, STV and UTV at 8pm