The Undoing set to be the biggest US series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic

The Undoing, starring Academy-Award® winner Nicole Kidman and BAFTA winner Hugh Grant, has kept the nation gripped this Autumn, with critics calling it ‘the perfect winter watch’ and ‘an exquisite murder mystery’.

The Pay-TV broadcasters notes that the series has not just been a hit with the critics, as it has been drawing sizeable audiences too. The opening episode reached a cumulative 28-day audience of over 2.78 million viewers, making it bigger than the launch of Game of Thrones in 2011.

The first three episodes already have audiences of over 2.5 million viewers, growing each week as more and more people discover the show and catch up on the series so far. Once the series is complete, The Undoing is on track become the biggest US series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic.

The Undoing has also overtaken other recent launches from Sky Atlantic’s ambitious US drama slate including Watchmen, True Detective and Big Little Lies.

The psychological drama which is written and produced by David E. Kelley, and directed by Susanne Bier, follows Grace Fraser as she is forced to question her entire life in the aftermath of a violent death, a missing husband, and a suspicious affair.

“The Undoing has kept us all guessing and is on track to be the biggest US series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic. Tune in tonight for the big reveal, and if you haven’t watched it just yet, now is the time to binge the whole series.” – Zai Bennett, MD of Content at Sky

All six episodes are available now on Sky and NOW TV.