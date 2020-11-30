BBC Studioworks appoints Jon Noakes as Commercial Director

BBC Studioworks has appointed Jon Noakes as Commercial Director to deliver the company’s ambitious growth plans, in particular opening new studios outside London and expanding its partnerships.

Jon will report into BBC Studioworks’ CEO Andrew Moultrie and will grow the business by delivering new revenue streams and working even closer with producers. He will head up Studioworks’ newly created Commercial division and be responsible for both the Sales and Communications teams.

The appointment takes effect from Tuesday 1st December.

“The business has a real opportunity to grow, and the strong foundations of talented people and exceptional service required to achieve it. I look forward to expanding Studioworks’ footprint and working in closer collaboration with our existing and future partners to understand how we can help meet their long-term and short-term needs.” – Jon Noakes

Jon has recently worked with BBC Studioworks on a consultancy basis to formulate its long-term growth strategy. Prior to launching his own consultancy, Jon was Commercial Director and then Managing Director of Go Ape where he opened new locations, launched new activities, and drove a greater customer focus through the business.

No stranger to the Beeb, Jon spent 11 years in senior strategy and business development roles for BBC Worldwide. He started his career at Deloitte where he advised on corporate strategy projects.

“Jon has a brilliant mind, is a proven performer and has a real ‘can do’ attitude,” said Andrew Moultrie, CEO, BBC Studioworks. “He is the perfect leader to shape our newly created commercial division, drive our commerciality, and advance our business in response to the growing industry demand for studio space.”