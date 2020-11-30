Taskmaster reveals line-up for its New Year Treat

For the first time ever, the Taskmaster’s doors will be flung open to ring in the new year with a brand new, one-off special, ‘Taskmaster’s New Year Treat’ on Channel 4.

The almighty Greg Davies will welcome five famous faces from radically different specialities and set ludicrous challenges supervised by his Little Assistant Alex Horne.

Competing to win the coveted Taskmaster trophy are film star John Hannah, Channel 4 News’ Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actress Nicola Coughlan, television and radio presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, and Strictly judge Shirley Ballas.

The well-known contestants are experts in their respective fields, but how will they compare in the most hard fought, high stakes, ridiculous game show on television?

The news arrives as series ten of the hit comedy entertainment show enjoyed its best performance on record with its premiere in its brand-new primetime slot.

Watch a trailer below: