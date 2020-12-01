Double departure for I’m A Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity saw a surprise double eviction from Gwrych Castle at the end of Monday evening’s episode.

Ant and Dec confirmed at the start of Monday’s (Nov 30th) I’m A Celebrity that there would be a double eviction later in the show. The three names announced that could possibly be leaving were classical singer Russell Watson, Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard and BBC News anchor Victoria Derbyshire.

The latter two ultimately departed the castle following the public deciding who they wanted to remain for another night in the Welsh countryside.

On Friday Hollie Arnold was the first to leave with Ruthie Henshall departing on Sunday.

The remaining celebrities are TV presenter Vernon Kay, actor Shane Richie, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, ballroom dancer AJ Pritchard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE, actress Jessica Plummer and classical singer Russell Watson.

I’m A Celebrity continues all this week at 9pm on ITV, STV and UTV.