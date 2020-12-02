Two more depart Gwrych Castle

Another two names have left the ITV series.

In Tuesday’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! another double eviction saw former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer and singer Russell Watson leave the reality show.

Leaving their plush pads and luxuries far behind, now only six celebrity campers remain in the grounds of the castle in the Welsh countryside.

Still in with a chance to be crowned king or queen of the castle are former Family Fortunes host Vernon Kay, ex-EastEnders actor Shane Richie, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, ex-Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE.

“I really don’t want to go yet, I want to stay in until the end, there’s no point pretending otherwise. But if it’s me, I’ll just have to take it on the chin.” – Beverley Callard

On Friday the first out was Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold MBE, followed on Sunday by west end star Ruthie Henshall and yesterday a double departure saw the shock farewell of Coronation Street icon Beverley Callard and BBC News presenter Victoria Derbyshire.

“You never get used to that absolutely nerve-wracking feeling and no one wants to go, we all want to be here until the end, but it’s just there in the back of our minds all the time.” – Victoria Derbyshire

Highlights in the show included the celebrities screaming with joy as they walked into The Castle Inn. They were greeted with a pub table and chairs and ‘pub grub’.

Talking in the Telegraph, Jordan said “Oh my god, what a beautiful Christmassy sight, tinsel up, chairs out, a bar, Christmas trees, Christmas decs and most importantly there was pies and peas….pies and peas.”

Jordan drank some Guinness and was over the moon. The celebrities all tucked into the food and toasted Hollie, Ruthie, Beverley and Victoria. Shane got up and sang The Jam’s A Town Called Malice which everyone loved.

Talking in the Telegraph, Jordan said “I said to myself ‘Jordan do not do Karaoke, Jordan you can’t sing, Jordan you can’t dance, don’t do karaoke’. I had every intention, every fibre of being in my body had every intention not to get up to sing tonight.” Cut to……Jordan starts singing “I will survive’ by Gloria Gaynor. Then Mo and Shane sing Spandau Ballet’s Gold.

Giovanna and Vernon sang and danced their way through Backstreet Boy’s Everybody (Backstreet’s Back). Jessica led the group into a lively group rendition of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas.

The celebrities sang, danced and laughed their way through the night.

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, all this week at 9pm on ITV, STV and UTV.