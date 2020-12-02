Socially distanced beer festival for Camden’s Electric Ballroom

Camden Winter Beer Hall is a new socially distanced craft beer and street food festival launching after lockdown 2.0.

“Camden Winter Beer Hall is here to give you something to look forward to after lockdown with its socially distanced beer festival packed with independent UK craft ales, Bavarian street food, live brass bands and party DJs.”– Camden Winter Beer Festival

Launching on Friday 4th December at Camden’s Electric Ballroom and running until February 2021, sessions are available for groups of four, five and six people for just £15 per person from camdenwinterbeerhall.com. Should the current lockdown be extended then tickets for affected shows will be switched to a date of your choice from the remaining 3-month schedule.

For this carefully curated event, the Electric Ballroom in the heart of Camden will be fully transformed into an escapist beer hall with festive snowy decor and warming winter atmospheres that provide a safe haven from the weather for fulsome food and drinking sessions. For your safety and comfort, there will be sessions each Friday and Saturday evening from 5:30pm – 10pm and a Saturday afternoon session from midday to 4:30pm. Bookings will be limited to 6 people per group and from the same household.

Each session will come with its own cheery soundtrack from live ‘drum and brass’ crew No Limit Street Band who will play a mix of party covers, dance music brass renditions and festive hits to get the good times flowing. DJ collectives such as Club De Fromage will also lineup up throughout the season to get your feet tapping and heads bopping.

This boutique event aims to support UK indie brewers in these difficult times so there will be five of the very best serving up a selection of their finest craft ales for your delectation. Expect pale ales, milk stouts and sour fruit beers while hot mulled wine and ciders will also be available to warm you to your core.

“To go with the delicious drops will be some awesome eats from Brat Bros, who are specialists in a range of gourmet Bratwurst, Weisswurst, Veganwurst and fries. You can also look forward to freshly baked pretzels with sweet mustard sauce, churros with a selection of sweet sauces including peanut and chocolate and much more besides.” – Camden Winter Beer Festival