Snoop Dogg releases festive track ‘Doggy Dogg Christmas’ in partnership with Just Eat

Nothing says Christmas like a catchy festive tune and to get us in the spirit this year, food delivery platform Just Eat has announced a brand-new collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

“At the end of a challenging year for many of our customers, we wanted to deliver some extra joy to the run-up to Christmas. It’s great to have Snoop Dogg back with us to help put a smile on their faces.” – Andrew Kenny UK MD of Just Eat

The entertainment icon’s latest track is the epitome of festive spirit and is set to become a cult Christmas classic.

Following on from the success of the first Just Eat x Snoop Dogg collab launched in May 2020, Snoop will reprise his role as the voice of Just Eat with the new ‘Doggy Dogg Christmas’ song featured on the brand’s 2020 Christmas ad, which launched yesterday (Dec 1). The track offers the usual dose of humour paired with lyrical genius as Snoop raps about food and festivities in his signature laid back style.

The track plays out over the festive ad which stars a lively puppet Doberman, the breed synonymous with Snoop. The cheeky pup, complete with Snoop’s classic swagger, personality and outrageously lavish wardrobe, takes viewers on a journey showing what his luxurious lifestyle could look like, from grand staircases to golden sleighs and featuring friends and food aplenty.

To create the ad, Just Eat brought onboard award-winning director Emil Nava, known for producing authentic hip-hop-inspired videos and who has worked with other A-list stars such as Ed Sheeran and Rihanna, to create the glossy animated music video.

The full version of the track has been released under Snoop Dogg’s record label Doggy Style Records and Empire, and features on his Spotify. A full music video will also be released on Friday 4th December for fans in addition to the TV advert.