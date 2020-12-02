Showcase Cinemas reopen

The cinema chain has reopened a number of sites across the UK today, with the end of the second lockdown in England.

“We are delighted we are able to open five locations in areas not classified as tier 3, and we look forward to welcoming back families, households and film fans to these cinemas.” – Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow

Following the government’s announcement of a new nationwide tiered system, Showcase Cinemas have reopened a number of its sites across the UK today (Wednesday 2nd December.)

Joining Cardiff Nantgarw, which is already open, Showcase Cinema de Lux Southampton, Reading, Liverpool, Peterborough and Showcase Cinema Newham are welcoming film fans back to their screens.

“We are of course disappointed that our other cinemas have to remain closed due to the new restrictions in tier 3 areas, but we want to reassure our guests that we will reopen those cinemas as soon as we are able to.”- Showcase Cinemas UK General Manager, Mark Barlow

The 2021 calendar is packed with blockbuster films, so there’s something for everyone. From the hugely anticipated No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond and Top Gun: Maverick, with Tom Cruise back in the cockpit, to scares in A Quiet Place Part 2, the all-action of Marvel’s Black Widow and family favourite, Minions: The Rise of Gru – the big screen is back with a bang!