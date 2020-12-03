The best and worst festive driving songs

What tracks form part of your festive car journey? A little Cliff Richard maybe? Or Mud? Maybe Wizard does it for you? Well, none of those artists makes a recent top ten poll…

As the Government plans to lift current lockdown measures allowing families to unite for this year’s festivities, many of us will be hopping into the car and driving home for Christmas. Ahead of the annual trip home, boffins at Uswitch, surveyed a selection of motorists to find out which festive songs they are most excited to sing along to whilst in the car.

From a list of 50 popular festive songs, researchers asked drivers to rank their favourites, in a bid to reveal the most loved driving anthems. And, whilst it may come as a surprise, Driving Home for Christmas isn’t number one.

Top Ten Festive Drive to Tracks

Fairytale of New York, The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl – 26.30% Last Christmas, Wham – 23.70% Merry Christmas everybody, Slade – 20.50% Driving home for Christmas, Chris Rea – 20.10% Do they know it’s Christmas, Band Aid – 19.10% All I want for Christmas is you, Mariah Carey – 17.70% White Christmas, Bing Crosby – 16.00% Let it snow, Dean Martin – 14.20% Merry Christmas everyone, Shakin’ Stevens – 12.70% It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Andy Williams – 12.00%

They may be global superstars, but Christmas songs from recent artists such as Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber received less than 2% of votes. Santa Tell Me, by Ariana Grande, released in 2013, is the third least favoured festive driving song, whilst Bieber’s festive single, Mistletoe is the second.

However, the Christmas song with the least number of votes goes to Britney Spears, with My Only Wish (This Year) which received just 1% in total.

Just when you thought everyone loved Christmas songs, it turns out some motorists prefer to drive without playing them on their festive trips. 15.3% said they don’t listen to Christmas songs when driving, because they don’t like them.

Alongside this, 13.4% said they didn’t have a favourite and weren’t really fussed if they had music on in the car, revealing they were happy to drive in silence.

Over 1000 drivers were polled by Uswitch. Pictured top: Bing Crosby on his ATV festive special of 1977.