Sir David Attenborough to be awarded Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award

The Rose d’Or Awards has announced that Sir David Attenborough will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the virtual ceremony next week.

Attenborough’s extraordinary career has spanned black and white, colour, HD and 3D formats; his programmes have won multiple Emmys and British Academy (BAFTA) awards and his landmark series such as The Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, Dynasties and Seven Worlds One Planet made with BBC Studios Natural History Unit have been seen by billions of people the world over.

To this day, Sir David’s films continue to push the boundaries of camera technology and CGI in factual storytelling. His latest ambitious multimedia projects include both apps and virtual reality (VR) which both entertain and educate global audiences of all ages.

“Television has achieved a great thing worldwide, making people everywhere aware of what’s happening to our environment. If I’ve been a part of that and if this is a reward for that, well then, I thank you very much indeed. I’m most grateful.” – Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough joins a list of previous recipients of the Rose d’Or special awards including last year’s Lifetime Achievement winner Maren Kroymann, as well as Joanna Lumley, James Corden, Angela Lansbury and John Cleese.

To watch his full acceptance speech and see all the Rose d’Or winners revealed, follow the live stream of the virtual ceremony on Rosedor.com from 3pm on Wednesday 9th December, which will be hosted by comedian Nish Kumar.

“It is fitting that in this year, of all years, the Rose d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award should go to that force of nature, Sir David Attenborough. We are celebrating a broadcaster of multiple talents – naturalist, activist, storyteller, writer, presenter, preserver, explorer. He has inspired audiences for decades and continues to do so. The expression ‘ground-breaking’ can be over-used – especially in our industry – but Sir David has changed how we view the world – and it doesn’t get more ground-breaking than that.” – Jean Philip De Tender, EBU Media Director

Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones has also recently been announced as the upcoming inaugural recipient of the Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award this year, with Ncuti Gatwa taking home the 2020 Performance of the Year Award for his portrayal of Eric in Netflix’s Sex Education.

Now in its 59th year, The Rose d’Or Awards define the gold standard for excellence and achievement in entertainment programming. This year’s awards also include a special category to recognise innovation in the time of COVID-19, with finalists from Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, the US and UK.

The full 2020 shortlist can be viewed at www.rosedor.com.