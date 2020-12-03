Gorillaz to perform LiveNow performances across three different time zones

The biggest virtual band on the planet to perform three live shows for fans around the world.

“We are really proud to work alongside Gorillaz to create something truly special for fans all around the world. SONG MACHINE LIVE will raise the bar on what to expect from live-streamed concerts. It demonstrates our commitment to creativity and innovation as we build LIVENow into the world’s leading destination for live-streamed content.” – Marc Watson, Director at LIVENow

Coming on 12th and 13th December, LIVENow will host Gorillaz, broadcasting Song Machine Live to audiences around the world. The band will bring their magnificent Jamie Hewlett visuals to three thrilling live performances across three different time zones, blended together in a unique Gorillaz way.

Guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel and frontman 2D will be joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band, plus a choice selection of featured artists, for their first live performance since 2018, only on LIVENow.

Passionate about sharing events as they happen, LIVENow gives fans exclusive access to live-streams that can be enjoyed at home and with friends via group viewing option Watch Together.

Times

Asia, Australia & New Zealand: 20:00 JST

North & South America 16:00 PST

Sunday 13th December

UK, Europe & Africa 19:00 GMT

Fans all around the world can purchase tickets for the gig, starting at £15 in the UK. For full ticket and viewing information; www.gorillazlivenow.com