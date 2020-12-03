M&M’s Movie Moments returns with Eddie the Eagle

M&M’s Movie Moments is back on December 11th with Eddie the Eagle.

Watch Along, hosted by Edith Bowman and including a very special Q&A with the real Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

Following the hugely successful presentation of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, M&M’s Movie Moments is offering up 5,000 free tickets to its Virtual Cinema screening of the charming British comedy.

Virtual attendees will be able to join a Friday night watch along with Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards plus special guests, still to be announced. Hosted by Edith Bowman, featuring exclusive content and conversation, as well as live chat throughout, the unique viewing experience brings fans closer to the films they love and to each other in the face of social distancing.

M&M’s Movie Moments is the first leading brand collaboration for ourscreen, which opened its Virtual Cinema earlier this year in a bid to keep the shared viewing experience alive while its real-world crowdsourced screenings had to pause and cinemas closed for lockdown. Virtual Cinema allows fans to virtually enjoy the social experience together, in real-time, from the comfort of home.

Tickets can be redeemed via virtual.ourscreen.com using the code EAGLE-4HY8TC.