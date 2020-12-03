Sony Movies Classic reveals early 2021 highlights

Sony Movies Classic, the channel dedicated to bringing the greatest and best-loved cinema to TV screens, all day, every day, returns from its festive break on Tuesday 5th January 2021.

Celebrating quality cinema from the ‘40s to the Noughties, Sony Movies Classic will air iconic films from the Golden Age of Hollywood, landmark movies from every decade, key titles of the British new-wave, and modern masterpieces.

With access to an extensive library of valuable and important titles, the channel will return in January with timeless classics such as Psycho, The Graduate, In The Heat of the Night, Our Man In Havana and much, much more…

“It’s the best of the big screen, on your small screen.” – Sony Movies Classic

Launch Day

Kicking off in style, Sony Movies Classic starts as it means to go on, airing some truly unforgettable films from 6am on Tuesday 5th January.

Movie legends such as Marilyn Monroe, Barbara Streisand, Bob Hope, and Faye Dunaway take centre stage with screenings of The Great Lover, Ladies of the Chorus, Funny Girl, and Eyes of Laura Mars, among many other favourites.

Channel Premieres

A New Year means new movies, and the channel adds an extensive range of cult gems to its line-up for 2021. From the likes of first-class horrors, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and Radley Metzger’s The Cat and the Canary, romantic comedies The Graduate and The Facts of Life, award-winning drama such as In The Heat of the Night and famous mysteries like The Hound of the Baskervilles, Sony Movies Classic has it covered, no matter the genre.

Hollywood Icons

Spanning the decades, Sony Movies Classic brings the best Hollywood stars from across the century.

Megastar Elizabeth Taylor features alongside Richard Burton in 1967 Shakespeare adaptation, The Taming of the Shrew. Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor star as falsely convicted prison inmates who hatch an escape plan after one unexpectedly discovers their talent as a rodeo rider in Stir Crazy. There’s also the Golden Globe-winning Shirley MacLaine in musical comedy-drama, Sweet Charity.

So, get ready to start your New Year with a bang! Tune in to SONY MOVIES CLASSIC for the ultimate celebration of cinema throughout the century.

Sony Movies Classic; Freeview 51, Freesat 303, Sky 319 and Virgin 424.