Culture Club ‘Rainbow In The Dark’ for SSE Arena Wembley and streaming

London will shine even brighter this yuletide when icons Culture Club bring their Rainbow In The Dark show to the SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday 19th December.

A limited one thousand tickets went on sale today for Rainbow In The Dark a gig that will see Culture Club perform evergreen classic hits such as Karma Chameleon, Do You Really Want Hurt Me, Time (Clock of the Heart), Church of the Poison Mind and many more fan favourites.

This innovative format will see the performance split into 2 Acts:

Act I – an incredible opportunity for 1,000 fans to experience a unique and intimate performance by Culture Club, who can say they were there for the return of live music to one of London’s most iconic venues, the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Act II – following an interval with special guests performing, Culture Club will return to the stage for an electric second-half show for the fans in attendance, with this Act also streamed live for the band’s adoring worldwide fans.

Tickets to attend the 8pm live performance of Culture Club’s Rainbow In The Dark at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday 19th December are on sale now at LiveNation.co.uk.

Tickets for the live stream of Act II are also available at Live Nation for UK fans. Stream times will vary depending on local time zones:

December 19 – U.K Stream. 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CET / 17:00 EST, North American Stream: West Coast 19:00 PST

December 20 – Australia & New Zealand Stream: 19:00 AEDT

Rainbow In The Dark will see Culture Club bring their hits, energy and spirit in an unmissable show which will truly be the calendar highlight of the year. Limited tickets available now at LiveNation.co.uk