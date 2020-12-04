Ratpack Christmas Special for Cadogan Hall

The Rat Pack at Christmas will take to the stage later this month.

In a year where the world has been turned upside down & the live events sector has ground to a halt, Worldwide Entertainment has this week announced that it will still present a socially distanced version of The Rat Pack at Christmas LIVE at Cadogan Hall on Friday 12th December at 5pm and 8pm.

Rat Pack at Christmas is the internationally renowned personal show featuring showstopping vocals from original West End cast members Stephen Triffitt, Mark Adams and George Daniel Long & Dear Evan Hansen starlet Hannah Lindsey.

In this festive version of the show, songs include the ever-popular White Christmas, Baby It’s Cold Outside, The Christmas Song and Let It Snow, plus all-time favourites including Mack the Knife, That’s Amore, Mr Bojangles and New York, New York.

Joined onstage by one of Dean Martin’s delectable Golddiggers – played by acclaimed West End performer Hannah Lindsey (Dear Evan Hansen) – and the internationally-renowned Manhattan Swing Orchestra, take a trip back to a golden era with some of the world’s finest interpreters of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

Concert: The Rat Pack at Christmas

Date: 12th December 2020

Times: 5pm, 8pm, – no interval

Venue: Cadogan Hall

Ticket prices: £32.00

Booking: The Rat Pack at Christmas | Cadogan Hall