Shane Richie departs Gwrych Castle

His departure follows AJ Pritchard and Mo Farah, who departed on Wednesday evening.

“When you’re a super fan, you expect I’m going to be having a tan, hot, then you realise actually I’m going to a castle in Wales. But actually walking in it was so immersive, you were just in awe of every situation.” – AJ speaking to Vick Hope on The Daily Drop

Former EastEnders’ actor Shane Richie is the latest to leave the 2020 I’m A Celebrity series. This means only three remain in Gwrych Castle.

Battling it out in Friday’s final on ITV are Family Fortunes favourite Vernon Kay, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher.

Since last Friday the camp has seen celebrities exiting, with first out Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold on Friday 27 November 2020. Hollie was followed by West End performer Ruthie Henshall on Sunday 29 November.

BBC News journalist Victoria Derbyshire and Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard departed the Castle on Monday 30 November while classical singer Russell Watson and EastEnders’ actress Jessica Plummer both departed on Tuesday 1 December.

On Wednesday another double eviction saw Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard and Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE leave the show.

Last night’s episode saw the remaining four celebs take on the Celebrity Cyclone. Giovanna read a scroll out to her fellow campmates that they’d all be taking part in the challenge – everyone cheered.

Jordan said, “The Cyclone, this is the one that we all want to do.” They all got into their costumes and announced what their ‘cyclone names’ would be.

Shane stood up and said “I’m Sir Twice A Knight”, Giovanna got up and called herself “Lady Hugger”, Jordan revealed himself to be “Lord of the North” whilst Vernon announced he was “Sir Lanky Lot”.

After the trial, Shane joked he couldn’t feel his testicles and Jordan joked he thought he’d lost his. Vernon said, “It was awesome, it was absolutely brilliant, everything we expected it to be and more.”

Thursday’s episode saw EastEnders’ Alfie Moon actor Shane Richie booted out from the celebrity popularity contest. Which may show who was tinkling on the privy floor, if it now ceases, according to AJ anyway…

“When they talk about the phantom dribbler – Shane. I stood there all day, watched boys and girls in and out. It was Shane. He said it wasn’t me because I sat down. The first five days you weren’t sat down? And Jordan also was… he was way too happy to clean it, that’s all I’m saying. Vernon lives with three girls, he made sure it was clean.” – AJ speaking on The Daily Drop

The final airs tonight from 9pm – 10.35pm on ITV, STV and UTV