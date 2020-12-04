Secrets of the Transport Museum for UKTV

UKTV has commissioned a new series, Secrets of the Transport Museum.

“It’s a real privilege to take the Yesterday viewers behind the scenes at the historic Brooklands Museum. The commitment and vast knowledge of the volunteer workforce is amazing, and to be able to get under the bonnet and kick the tires of some of the most iconic vehicles in British transport history is going to be a real treat.” – senior commissioning editor, UKTV, Helen Nightingale

The ten-part programme will air on UKTV’s leading factual channel, Yesterday. The documentary goes behind the scenes at the Brooklands Museum in Surrey and follows the skilled and enthusiastic volunteers who work to preserve the array of historic racing cars, motorbikes and aeroplanes that have a permanent home at the museum. The series will be narrated by Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Brooklands was the birthplace of motor racing – the site of the very first British Grand Prix – and the museum is one of the most important heritage sites for auto and aviation engineering in the world. It houses some of the most important vehicles of the past 100 years – including a record-breaking 1933 Napier-Railton, Ayrton Senna’s legendary 1991 McLaren Formula One car and a mighty Concorde which was originally built there.

“Keeping the engineering endeavours and monuments to speed alive at Brooklands is extremely impressive, even more so when you see it is largely done by a team of dedicated volunteers. I’m really pleased Yesterday viewers will be able to see this – both those who have never visited the museum in person before, and those who have been unable to of late.” – Yesterday channel director, Gerald Casey

Secrets of the Transport Museum is filming at the Brooklands Museum, adhering to all COVID-19 procedures and regulations. Other recent UKTV Original commissions for Yesterday include The Architecture The Railways Built, Restoration Workshop, Train Truckers and two further series of ob doc, Bangers & Cash.