Giovanna Fletcher becomes ITV’s first Queen of the Castle

Battling it out in Friday’s final were Family Fortunes favourite Vernon Kay, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher.

Since last Friday the camp has seen celebrities exiting, with first out Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold on Friday 27 November. Hollie was followed by West End performer Ruthie Henshall on Sunday 29 November.

BBC News journalist Victoria Derbyshire and Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard departed the Castle on Monday 30 November while classical singer Russell Watson and EastEnders’ actress Jessica Plummer both departed on Tuesday 1 December.

On Wednesday another double eviction saw Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer AJ Pritchard and Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah CBE leave the show.

Thursday saw former EastEnders’ actor Shane Richie depart Gwrych Castle.

Last night the public voted for their favourites once more with Vernon in third place. It was then left to Jordan and Giovanna to wait it out for the final viewer votes to be cast on who they wanted to be King or Queen of the 2020 I’m A Celebrity Castle.

Hosts Ant and Dec revealed, much to her shock and surprise that Giovanna Fletcher was to sit on the throne. Vernon Kay did the honour of placing the crown and giving Giovanna her royal staff.

Giovanna follows 2019 winner Jacqueline Jossa into the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! winners hall of fame.

A look back at the series, with the celebs reflecting on the castle life, airs on ITV on December 13th.