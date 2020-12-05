Best ‘big screen Santa’ sees Richard Attenborough top poll

Lord Richard Attenborough is voted the most believable movie Santa, receiving 76% worldwide votes from children.

From Home Alone to Jack Frost, cosying up with a Christmas flick has become a festive ritual for many families across the world. With Saint Nick soon to be making his rounds, experts at OnBuy.com wanted to see which movie Claus is the most believable – according to young viewers.

After surveying a large selection of children from around the world, the findings reveal an official child-approved Santa list.

Top Three Movie Santas

In first place is the nation’s beloved Lord Richard Attenborough with his performance as Kris Kringle in the rejuvenated Christmas flick Miracle on 34th Street. With his white snow beard, ruby red coat, and shining gold buttons, it’s no wonder that 76% of children voted him as the most believable movie Santa!

American actor Edward Asner comes in second with his role as Santa in the 2003 movie Elf. 64% of children worldwide voted Ed as the most convincing movie Santa.

In third place is The Santa Clause star Tim Allen! After being magically recruited to take Santa’s place and with many mishaps along the way, 58% of children across the world think that Tim Allen is the most convincing Santa.

The Least Believable Movie Santa

Unfortunately, this title is given to David Huddleston, in Santa Claus: The Movie. Despite taking on the famous role, he only convinced 18% of children worldwide!

*Data experts at OnBuy.com surveyed 5,700 children from around the world (a pool of 100 respondents in 57 countries). Question asked: ‘which of these do you think is the best Santa?’ accompanied with 10 images of each Santa listed.

Pictured: Ken Barlow in Granada Television’s Coronation Street as Father Christmas.