Dean Grant gives a Frank Sinatra classic a French twist

Dean Grant produces a replica in French of Let it snow, let it snow! by Frank Sinatra, a recording from 1948.

The homage to the iconic American singer with C’est Noël, c’est Noël! brings the track as close as possible to the original in tribute to this famous sound.

C’est Noël, c’est Noël! is in line with Dean Grant’s album currently in production, Echoes From Yesterday, which contains a large number of duets with iconic singers from the French 50’s and 60’s, such as Sacha Distel, Henri Salvador and Gilbert Bécaud.

All the duet tracks have been produced in collaboration with the respective families of the late performers.

“Many of the musicians on this recording performed their scores at home in lockdown. These tracks were later combined and synchronized in our studio. We are proud that this work method has proven itself, which makes this recording, in our opinion, even more remarkable!” – Gramophonique Records

The track is available now for streaming and download.