Telly Today: a freak landslide, live blunders and a dossier of evidence

Telly Today highlights for Saturday, December 5th.

Ballroom bang bang

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday as always hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Six celebrity couples will continue their quest to be crowned Strictly champion 2020. Each of them will take to the floor in a bid to impress the judges in the studio, as well as viewers at home.

This week, Maisie and Gorka will perform a Jive to the Little Shop Of Horrors title music from the show of the same name.

Ranvir and Giovanni perform a Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress while Bill and Oti do an Argentine Tango to the theme from Phantom Of The Opera.

HRVY and Janette take to the floor with an American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line.

Jamie and Karen perform a Jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from the musical of the same name and JJ and Amy will give us a Charleston to the title theme of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One at 7.25pm. The results show is tomorrow at 7.30pm

Back to School

Detention: The Series starts at Greenwood High School in the 1990s. Yunxiang Liu (played by Lingwei Lee), a transfer student, steps into the forbidden area on the campus by accident, where she encounters the ghost of Ruixin Fang (Ning Han).

Fang later unveils the hidden history and trauma over the past 30 years, and how a group of young students and teachers were persecuted as they fought for freedom in the era of censorship.

Their stories keep coming back to the school like haunting nightmares, waiting to be told and revealed.

Detention: The Series, streaming from today on Netflix

Take Two

David Walliams is the King of Cock-Ups, as he reveals brand-new TV disasters featuring 2020’s biggest stars.

Featuring live blunders from Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Craig Revel Horwood, Jonathan Ross and Ant & Dec – plus hilarious outtakes starring Will.iam and Jeremy Clarkson – no-one is safe when the cameras start rolling.

All this – plus chaos in the newsroom as two toddlers run rings round Kay Burley, and Vicky Pattison forgets the name of the show she’s presenting.

Alright on the Night, ITV, STV and UTV at 8.30pm

Forecast is wild

Britain’s Wildest Weather 2020 uses eye-popping footage shot by people who were there, right in the middle of the most extraordinary weather events of the year.

In a record-breaking year of highs and lows, this programme reveals the terrifying truth of what it’s like to be in a house that’s struck by lightning and the horror of living in a town hit by one of the worst floods in a decade. The extraordinary science behind the wildfire that destroyed one of the UK’s most precious nature reserves is explored.

The people who survived a freak landslide in Fife relive the event. The show also reveals how, along with record-breaking heat, the country also had record-breaking rain.? This is weather on the wild side in 2020: the funny, the weird, the wonderful and the reasons why it happened.?

Britain’s Wildest Weather, Channel 4, 8.30pm

Honesty & Disclosure plus Blame & Responsibility

It’s another double bill of The Vow with episodes 6 & 7 tonight.

Sarah, Mark and Nippy contact additional news outlets to provoke outrage and pressure law enforcement to pay attention; Barbara Bouchey, a former board member and early defector, reflects on her time in Keith’s inner circle.

Then, Catherine meets with Frank Parlato to build a dossier of evidence for the New York Attorney General’s office.

The Vow, Sky Documentaires, 9pm