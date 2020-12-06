Channel 5 celebrate Dad’s Army

There has been many, many documentaries and specials concerning Beeb classic Dad’s Army over the years, but its popularity never declines – and tonight its the turn of Channel 5 to celebrate the wartime sitcom.

Dad’s Army is one of Britain’s favourite ever sitcoms. With regular viewing figures of 12 million during its original run and popular repeats to this day – a recent BBC Two screening pulled in over a million viewers – it’s as funny now as it ever was, and each generation brings a whole new group of fans.

Not bad for a show that got no laughter on its first studio recording and was nearly pulled after one series.

We Love Dad’s Army charts the story of the show from humble beginnings to smash hit, celebrating all the iconic catchphrases, the hilarious stunts and going behind the scenes to discover what happened when the cameras stopped rolling.

With insight from former cast member Lavender who had no idea that his character, Pike, would be

responsible for the most famous line of the series. Featuring contributions from Jonathan Ross,

John Thompson, Al Murray, Eamonn Holmes, Dame Kelly Holmes and many others.

It’s the latest Sunday night offering of comedy retrospectives from Channel 5 with, in recent weeks, Dick Emery, Frankie Howerd and Kenneth Williams all celebrated by the network.

We Love Dad’s Army, Channel 5 at 9pm