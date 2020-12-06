Sixth celebrity departs BBC One’s ballroom

JJ Chalmers is the sixth celebrity to depart the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

“I’m unbelievably proud. I never thought I would make it this far, I’ve gotten half decent maybe at something which I had no clue about, to begin with, and I’ve enjoyed every second of it, it has just been an absolute blast. It’s just a privilege to be in this long. I mean this competition is insane!” – JJ Chalmers



The quest for the Glitterball trophy continued as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the seventh live Strictly Come Dancing show. Six celebrity couples were in the race to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020.

The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance-off. This weekend, JJ Chalmers became the sixth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing as he faced Jamie Laing in the dreaded dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again; JJ Chalmers and his partner Amy Dowden performed their Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer performed their Jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

Clara Amfo was the fifth celebrity to depart the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2020 last weekend.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts: Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen, Motsi Mabuse chose to save JJ and Amy and Head Judge Shirley Ballas had the deciding vote and chose to save Jamie and Karen.



“To be counted among that cast at this stage in particular means the world to me. It’s meant everything. It’s been an unbelievable challenge, well outside my comfort zone but I’ve had this one [Amy Dowden] to just keep me in it and I can’t quite express what she means to me.” – JJ Chalmers

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by the cast of the musical & Juliet and West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace.

