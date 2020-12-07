Giovanna Fletcher talks I’m A Celebrity victory

Giovanna Fletcher spoke to Lorraine today about winning the I’m A Celebrity… crown and revealed her husband Tom keeps using it as a Christmas wreath on the front door.

“It all feels so surreal,” the author and CBeebies presenter noted of her triumph. “I feel like I’ve been on a nice little camping trip with some random friends. Turns out we were making a TV show, who knew!

Giovanna explained that she couldn’t believe it when producers invited her on to the show and – as a fan – she had to say yes “to have that experience”.

“I just had to clear it with [husband] Tom first and then I was like, absolutely. I loved every second of it, even the tears. It’s such a wonderful experience and those 11 people, so amazing.”

Giovanna admitted that her eldest son Buzz had got “really scared” about what she may have to endure while on the show; “Buzz suddenly got really scared and said, ‘I don’t want you to do it, I don’t want you to be scared.’ So I made him a promise that that he would see me having a good time.”

“They couldn’t wait to talk to me and tell me about it when I got back,” Giovanna said of her three sons. “They actually thought that maybe we would all be moving into the castle now that I’m the queen and they are princes [so] I’ve had to break it to them that that’s not part of the deal.”

She added that things have got back into a routine now; “There was a lovely moment with kisses and cuddles and all that, and it doesn’t take long before fighting and tantrums. Tom’s done an amazing job [on Christmas decoration]. He keeps putting it [her crown] on the door like it’s a Christmas wreath.”

Giovanna noted she was open to seeing all of her campmates again; “I feel I could phone any of them and they would pick up and they would want to hear what I had to say, and they would want to help if they could or they would just be an ear.”

“It’s going to take a while to digest [the experience], because it doesn’t seem real… I still wake up in the night and wonder where I am.”

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV, STV and UTV.