Joanna Lumley wanders through 60 Unforgettable Years in Coronation Street

ITV this evening bring us some magic moments from the wonderful world of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street: 60 Unforgettable Years explores the legacy of the world’s longest-running television drama serial turned soap opera.

The 90-minute show, celebrating the diamond anniversary of the series critics said would only last weeks, will take a wander down the cobbled memory lane as stars from the show talk about working on ITV’s best-loved serial.

Hear never heard before secrets from the show’s cast – from first audition nerves, to fallouts, to memorable location shoots, to remembering their special memories of the storylines that gripped the nation.

Joining in the celebration are Michelle Keegan, Julie Hesmondalgh, William Roach, Barbara Knox, David Neilsen, Lorna Laidlaw, Simon Gregson, John Thomson, Sally Dynevor, Michael Le Vell, Alexandra Mardell, Jack P Shepherd, Jimmi Harkishin, Alan Halsall, Jennie McAlpine, Tina O’Brien and a host of other Corrie performers.

Narrated by Joanna Lumley OBE ITV ensure there will be giggles and gaffes, jaw-dropping moments unseen for decades as Coronation Street: 60 Unforgettable Years tells the story of how this treasured soap has become a national institution.

Coronation Street: 60 Unforgettable Years, ITV, STV and UTV at 8.30pm

