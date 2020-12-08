Dancing on Ice star Dan Whiston launches nationwide campaign to get the UK dancing

‘Get Dancing’ calls on the public to invent a brand new Blackpool dance for the 21st century, inspired by the town’s own vibrant dance legacy.

For decades Blackpool has been known as THE place to dance, and in 1938, Lawrence Wright, renowned composer and music publisher created ‘The Blackpool Walk’ music with a novelty dance similar to the ‘Lambeth Walk’ which became extremely popular both in Blackpool’s ballrooms and all over the UK.

This dance craze dwarfed the likes of ‘the Floss’, ‘the Harlem Shuffle’ (and for the TikTok fans out there), ‘the Renegade’, and thousands of Brits would flock to Blackpool every summer eager to learn the latest dance craze created within the town.

“As a proud local, I’ve always been amazed by the sheer amount of showbiz talent launched in Blackpool. Blackpool has such an incredible dance background and growing up here meant that performing is in my blood! I can’t wait to get involved with Get Dancing as it’s really a chance to show the world why Blackpool is a town to write home about. This last year has been tough, and dancing really is one of the best ways to keep fit and healthy while having a laugh. Let’s face it, we could all do with a bit of fun right now. Get Dancing everyone!” – Dan Whiston

Showtown and LeftCoast – who between them offer fun, entertainment and arts services within the seaside town – are behind the project and have brought on board dance company House of Wingz and Blackpool-born Whiston to help.

Also on board are London-based dance extraordinaire Manuela Benini and Blackpool designer Nick Steel, who will create the digital imagery for a live performance of the new dance.

Composer Callum Harvie will create a new piece of music, inspired by Blackpool’s archive for the project.

Showtown and LeftCoast are keen to highlight how Blackpool’s dance legacy has sparked the creativity and skills of amateur dancers around the world as well as the benefits of getting involved with a large-scale dance and music project.

“With people struggling to keep their spirits up in Lockdown, dancing is the perfect way to let go, keep fit and release those happy hormones as well as bringing people together and we can’t wait to see what the people of Blackpool come up with. It’s time for Blackpool to go viral and do what it does best! When the going gets tough – we come back dancing!” – Kerry Vasiliou, Showtown Learning and engagement manager

Anyone can get involved, regardless of dancing experience – you just need to submit your favourite dance move online at www.getdancing.uk, via Tik Tok (@houseofwingz) or you can call the Get Dancing hotline on 01253 532989.