‘Major restructure’ planned for BBC Television

The corporation’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore has set out a number of changes that will be implemented in the coming months.

A reorganisation of the BBC’s television division will bring a new approach to commissioning designed to reflect changing audience behaviour and fuel the growth of BBC iPlayer. “The new structure optimises the growth of BBC iPlayer – which will bring all programming into one place, offering a richer choice for audiences than they’ve ever had before – while fostering strong performance across all channels. Linear channels BBC One, Two and Four reach millions every week so it’s vital they remain at the top of their game delivering distinctive channel brands that audiences know and love.” – BBC Press Office

The channel controller position is being scrapped while genre heads are to move into director roles with greater accountability when it comes to the content in their remit. A new portfolio Director of BBC iPlayer & Channels will bring together all of the programming and curation activity across these services.

Three new roles have been created working to the Portfolio Director; a new leadership role for the iPlayer, and two Portfolio Editors working across BBC One and BBC Two and Four.

The simpler, more streamlined system is due to come into effect in April 2021 and marks the end of the ‘twin tick’ between genres and channels.

BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland will move into the Director of Factual position, while Shane Allen (Comedy), Rose Garnett (Film), Kate Phillips (Entertainment) and Piers Wenger (Drama) will all become Directors of their respective genres.

Dan McGolpin will move into the newly created portfolio role as Director of BBC iPlayer & Channels. All six Directors will report to Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore.

BBC Three remains unchanged, with Fiona Campbell as Controller who will retain a commissioning tick and report to the Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels. The Head of Portfolio Scheduling, Channel Editor of Daytime and Early-Peak and Head of Programme Acquisition will all sit within the new Portfolio team.

“The new structure I’m announcing today will mean a radical change in the way we commission content, so that the BBC delivers more value to all audiences. BBC iPlayer will be at the very heart of our offer, but our channels are what set us apart and will continue to be critical to our success. We must feel indispensable to audiences across the UK, and these changes will help us to commission the most creative and ambitious programmes – reinforcing the BBC’s position as the world’s greatest broadcaster and the most dynamic partner for talent.” – Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC