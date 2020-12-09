ITV celebrate the Queens Of The Street

ITV mark 60 glorious years of Coronation Street, the world’s longest-running television soap, with a celebration of the women who have ruled the roost in Weatherfield since the very first episode in December 1960.

With the help of some of the Street’s most famous female faces, past and present, including Julie Hesmondhalgh, Sally Lindsay, Helen Worth, Alison King, Sue Nicholls, Sally Dynevor, Kate Ford, Dolly-Rose Campbell and Patti Clare amongst others, Coronation Street’s longest-serving resident William Roache, writers, producers and celebrity fans including Sir Derek Jacobi and Lorraine Kelly, we salute the First Ladies of Coronation Street from every decade – their strength, their vulnerability and their humour.

With exclusive backstage access, the show also takes you behind the scenes to reveal exactly what it takes to get a staggering six episodes of the show onscreen every week, and what it is about Coronation Street that has produced such amazing talent over the years including Suranne Jones and Sarah Lancashire.

Queens of the Street, ITV, STV and UTV, 9pm