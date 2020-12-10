Indefinite Films named as Channel 4 Emerging Indie Fund recipient

Bristol-based independent production company Indefinite Films has today been named a recipient of Channel 4’s new Emerging Indie Fund.

The fund supports independent production companies outside of London to grow by providing financial assistance for slate development underpinned by commissioner commitment from the broadcaster.

“We were really impressed by Indefinite’s bold approach to finding ambitious ideas for drama. This feels like a good time to support the company as they focus on developing some really original ideas that have heaps of potential for Channel 4. They’ve also been very proactive in creating a network for talent in the South West, something that is in line with Channel 4’s ambition to see more from the nations and regions in out content. We look forward to working with them on their drama developments and also in finding talent.” – Caroline Hollock, Head of Drama, Channel 4

Headed up by award-winning Director-Producer team Bruce Goodison and Kate Cook, Indefinite Films is one of eleven companies based in the nations and regions that will now benefit from funding, mentoring and advice from Channel 4’s commercial affairs, programming and legal teams.

Indefinite Films focuses on creating thought-provoking stories for film, television and streamers. The company’s first title was the 2014’s powerful and provocative coming-of-age feature Leave to Remain starring Toby Jones, about the lives of a group of refugee teenagers seeking asylum in the UK.

“It’s a real boost for Indefinite Films to be named as one of Channel 4’s Emerging Indies Fund recipients. Kate and I are naturally drawn to tackling challenging subject matter where our central characters face choices that are authentic, but handled in a way that’s really eye catching and different. We won’t shy away from morally challenging stories from diverse communities. We want to take creative risks with new voices to find the most engaging way to tell true stories. So what a treat to work with some of the brightest heads in TV at Channel 4 who are renowned for championing unheard voices and taking risks.” – Bruce Goodison

Goodison and Cook partnered on Channel 4’s critically acclaimed 2019 drama The Cure starring Siân Brooke and Sue Johnston, the inspirational true story of Julie Bailey, an ordinary woman from Stafford who blew the whistle on one of the worst scandals in the history of the NHS.

More recently they partnered on Channel 4’s three-part docudrama Murder in the Carpark (2020) which, four years in the making, examined the axe murder of Private Investigator Daniel Morgan in 1987, the most investigated unsolved murder in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

“Bruce and I have worked together for 20 years and we share an ambition to uncover unique stories that have a cultural and social significance – our feature film Leave to Remain was proof of how to work differently and tell the prescient story of child immigration by blending fact and fiction, working with established actors and those who we trained as part of the casting process. Having shot our last two projects in Bristol together, Channel 4’s The Cure & Murder in the Car Park, we’re excited to have their backing to take Indefinite Films to the next level with a view to producing more narrative content out of Bristol.” – Kate Cook

The Indefinite Films development slate includes:

Sleepless (w/t) – a series in development with VIACOM STUDIOS based on the bestselling ‘PC Donal Lynch’ fiction series written by James Nally, a former Fleet Street agency reporter specialising in crime and part of the Indefinite Films producing team.

Appy Days (w/t) – an original comedy series about millennial female friendship written by Jenny Evans, part of the Indefinite Films producing team. A journalist and filmmaker, Jenny has produced and directed for titles including Channel 4's Unreported World, Dispatches and Cutting Edge.

Turning (w/t) – a thriller that imagines a London with a black Mayor possessing a complex past, written by Amanda Duke (The Cure).

Blind Fate (w/t) – a series about the untold history of how German high official Adolf Eichmann was found in Argentina by a blind man and his daughter, written by emerging talent Jeremiah Quinn.

Girl Next Door (w/t) – a BFI-backed film in development written by Bruce Goodison and Vinay Patel (Murdered by my Father) about the imagined life and times of British woman Samantha Lewthwaite, widow of 7/7 London terrorist bomber Germaine Lindsay and one of the Western world's most wanted terrorism suspects, whom the tabloids named "The White Widow".

The Fledgling (w/t) – a feature adaptation of the book 'Blood Ties' by Ben Crane, the lyrical true story of Ben's conflicted experience of becoming a father, heightened by his undiagnosed Asperger's. Written by Amanda Duke (The Cure).

(w/t) – a feature adaptation of the book ‘Blood Ties’ by Ben Crane, the lyrical true story of Ben’s conflicted experience of becoming a father, heightened by his undiagnosed Asperger’s. Written by Amanda Duke (The Cure). The Sanctuary (w/t) created by Bruce Goodison, in development with BBC One and co-produced with Sugar Films and eOne’s Head of Scripted Drama Polly Williams, written by BAFTA-nominee John Donnelly, based on the true story of a farming couple terrorised by a well-known prisoner on day release.

Goodison’s other credits include Anne, ITV’s upcoming Hillsborough drama starring Maxine Peake; Born to Kill, Murdered by my Father and Doctor Foster.

Bristol-based producer Cook has delivered a wide range of documentaries and dramas for television. Her credits include The Interrogation of Tony Martin, Unspeakable and The Watchman.