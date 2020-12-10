Thomas & Friends creator honoured with blue plaque

Cambridge Past Present & Future has partnered with global toy company Mattel, to unveil a special blue plaque at the Old Rectory of The Holy Trinity Church in the village of Elsworth in South Cambridgeshire.

The plaque is to commemorate The Reverend W. Awdry, rector at the church from 1946-1952 and well-known as the author of The Railway Series books, that first introduced the world to Thomas & Friends.

“We’re delighted that in this 75th anniversary year of Thomas & Friends, the imagination and creativity of The Reverend W. Awdry is being recognised and celebrated with a blue plaque in the place in Cambridge where he wrote five of his early Thomas the Tank Engine tales.” – Kelly Philp, Director of Marketing at Mattel

The Cambridge & District Blue Plaque Scheme recognises and celebrates notable people and events that have made a significant impact on the area, the UK or, indeed, the world. This scheme is run by local charity Cambridge Past, Present & Future largely through the fantastic efforts of volunteers.

Awdry had just become rector of the parish of Elsworth in 1946 when the success of his first two books led the publisher, Edmund Ward, to commission Awdry to write a new book for the Railway Series every year. He would do so for the next 24 years, writing five titles at Elsworth before moving on to serve another Cambridgeshire parish, Emneth.

“I was one of the many children who read the books, watched the television series and played with the toys. There can’t be many of my generation who did not do the same and he must have inspired thousands of railway enthusiasts and engineers. We’re delighted to put up this plaque at his former home, to recognise his life and work and we’re grateful to Mattel Inc., for sponsoring it.” – James Littlewood, Chief Executive for Cambridge PPF

The Reverend W. Awdry put down his pen in 1972. What began as a father’s stories to amuse his three-year-old son, in bed with measles, became a literary, publishing, merchandising and financial phenomenon. At the time of his death in 1997, Awdry’s Railway Series books had sold in the order of 50 million copies, in a dozen languages, and inspired videos, toys, games, clothes and a popular television series.

“I am delighted and moved at the news that in this 75th Anniversary year, a blue plaque has been put up at the Old Rectory in Elsworth, in tribute to my father, the man who wrote the stories about Thomas and engines with personalities…but who was also, most importantly, a very dedicated and hardworking rector.” – Veronica Chambers, Daughter of Awdry

Elsworth Village Primary School is taking part in the celebration and pupils have been working hard on producing numerous hand-drawn pictures and describing their favourite memories of The Reverend W. Awdry’s work and legacy.