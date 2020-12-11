Dame Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell has announced that the actress has died at the age of 83.

“I’ve lost my wife, my best friend and soulmate and my heart or life will never feel the same without you.” – Scott Mitchell, Barbara Windsor’s husband

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six years ago, but only went public with the diagnosis in 2018 due to an exacerbation of symptoms.

Born Barbara Ann Deeks in London in 1937, the only child of a bus conductor and a dressmaker, she first glimpsed theatrical life after being evacuated to Blackpool and attending a dancing school. Professional stage appearances began at the age of 13 and she made her first film appearance in 1954 in The Belle’s of St. Trinians.

Acclaimed theatrical director Joan Littlewood became an early mentor after Barbara joined her Theatre Workshop at the Theatre Royal, Stratford East. During this time she came to prominence in Fings Ain’t Wot They Used T’Be, a hit stage musical about London’s underworld, and as Maggie in Littlewoods’ 1963 film Sparrows Can’t Sing, achieving a BAFTA nomination for Best British Film Actress.

Sir Cliff Richard and Dame Barbara Windsor in a sketch from Cliff’s ATV series in the sixties.

Barbara with the late Sid James in a scene from Carry On Dick.

But she is principally known for her portrayals of a ‘good time girl’ in nine Carry On films before starring in the ATV television version of the big screen funnies and, in more recent times, as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders.

Barbara took over the part of Peggy – mum to the notorious Mitchell brothers – in 1994 following a short-lived earlier portrayal by Jo Warne. She continued in the role as a regular until 2010 with a two year break in the early noughties due to exhaustion – with Peggy fronting The Queen Vic as landlady for much of that time. Numerous guest appearances followed before the actress bowed out of the soap for good in 2016.

Memorable storylines to feature the character include a love triangle with Pat Evans (Pam St. Clement) and Frank Butcher (Mike Reid); a feud with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), and losing her beloved Queen Vic thanks to devious husband Archie Mitchell (Larry Lamb).

Grant (Ross Kemp), Peggy (Barbara Windsor) and Phil (Steve McFadden) during Babs’ final EastEnders stint in 2016.

BBC One Drama ‘Babs’ with Barbara Windsor central, Jaime Winstone right and Samantha Spiro left.

Perhaps most notable of all was Peggy’s battle with breast cancer which saw the character struggle to come to terms with having a mastectomy. The emotional scenes led to Barbara winning a Best Actress award at the British Soap Awards.

Peggy’s outspoken nature often offended her fellow Albert Square residents but one tirade in particular proved controversial when she attacked neighbour Mark Fowler for being HIV+. The scene led to Barbara receiving criticism and close friend Danny La Rue having to come to her defence – pointing out that the ignorant comments had been said by a character and not the actress herself.

Since leaving the soap Barbara has made occasional acting appearances including as the Queen of Jackpot Joy bingo, voicing The Dormouse in Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass, and cameos in Babs – a BBC One drama based on her life with Jaime Winstone and Samantha Spiro.

She was made a Dame in the 2016 New Years Honours list for services to charity and entertainment. In May 2018, Barbara’s husband Scott made the decision to go public with her Alzheimer’s diagnosis due to a worsening of symptoms. He revealed the diagnosis was the reason for the definitive ending to her EastEnders character in 2016 and that she would henceforth be retiring from showbusiness.

In a show of support a number of her EastEnders co stars ran the London marathon to raise money for Dementia Revolution in 2019. Earlier this year, Scott revealed that Barbara had been moved into a care home after her symptoms had become unmanageable at home.

Barbara Windsor (centre) with Jack Douglas (left) and Bernard Breslaw (right) in ATV series Carry On Laughing

Dame Barbara and husband Scott Mitchell figure-headed the campaign, Dementia Revolution.