Award-winning film starring Anna Friel and Russell Tovey partners with Alzheimer’s Research UK

The Sea aims to raise awareness of dementia and its impact on those living with it.

Alzheimer’s Research UK has joined forces with the team behind award-winning film The Sea to raise awareness of dementia and boost funds for vital research.

“The Sea is a thought-provoking and poignant short film, brought to the screen by talented people whose lives have been touched by dementia. We are grateful to be partnering on this launch, and to support the telling of an affecting story that will resonate with thousands of families across the country.” – Tim Parry, Director of Communications, Engagement and Brand at Alzheimer’s Research UK

Written and directed by Cameron Richards and starring Anna Friel and Russell Tovey, The Sea launches online today (Friday). The short film explores how memories shape who we are and what happens when they are taken away. The story comes from Cameron’s own experience of watching his grandmother’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease in her final years.

“The Sea is a personal film based on my family’s experience of Alzheimer’s, representing the lives of those living with the disease. We’ve had a fantastic response from audiences around the world and I am very excited to partner up with Alzheimer’s Research UK to release the film online, building awareness and driving attention towards the fantastic work they do, especially in light of the effect COVID-19 has had on people with dementia.” – Cameron Richards

The film’s launch comes at a time when COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on people living with dementia. A quarter of people who have died from COVID-19 in England and Wales were also living with the condition. Alzheimer’s Research UK is also facing significant drops in income due to the pandemic.

A website has been set up where people can watch the film and learn more about Cameron’s motivations for creating it, while anyone touched by the story can also donate and support Alzheimer’s Research UK’s search for breakthrough dementia treatments.

Emmy-winning actress Anna Friel plays the lead role of Jenny, who is living with dementia Anna said: “The Sea is a very beautiful story about love and family and that’s something so important to me. We’re delighted that we’re releasing this film with Alzheimer’s Research UK to raise awareness of the importance of dementia research and to stop the same heartache that people live with every single day. I’d ask people to watch the film and consider a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, to help them with their vital work.”

To watch the film and for more information about the partnership, visit http://alzres.uk/thesea or to visit the Alzheimer’s Research UK website, go to www.alzheimersresearchuk.org. The Sea’s official site can be found at www.theseafilm.co.uk.